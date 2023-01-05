Tributes
Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Buffalo Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. (Source: WKBW)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night.

The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” the team said.

Buffalo’s city hall was also illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and the mayor called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination team to do the same.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

