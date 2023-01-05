Manoa robbery suspects wanted after assaulting homeowners, fleeing on foot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for your help with locating two men wanted in connection with a violent home invasion.

The incident happened when two men allegedly entered a residence on Oahu Avenue in Manoa around 3:30 a.m. Monday and began to gather items.

Police say the homeowners woke up and confronted the suspects, at which time both victims were assaulted.

Both men then allegedly fled on foot.

The first suspect was described as a Caucasian man in his 20s. He’s 6-foot-1 and weighs somewhere between 190 and 240 pounds, police say. He is almost bald and was wearing a cap, hooded sweatshirt, pants, shoes and face mask ― all in black.

The second suspect was described as a Caucasian man, also in his 20s. He’s between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot, and weighs 200 to 220 pounds. He had a shaved head, light-colored eyes and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

