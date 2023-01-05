Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Lighter winds and some windward light showers today

Weak front will continue to dissipate; making for stable & sunnier weather
The weak front bringing us clouds and some showers, stalled near Hawaii Island and will...
The weak front bringing us clouds and some showers, stalled near Hawaii Island and will continue to dissipate today. Expect associated showers across mainly windward areas, with a few showers making it to leeward areas as well from time to time. Trade winds will decrease into the light to moderate category today. Drier and more stable conditions are spreading across the state, with minimal shower activity expected tomorrow through early next week.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weak front bringing us clouds and some showers, stalled near Hawaii Island and will continue to dissipate today. Expect associated showers across mainly windward areas of O’ahu; with a few showers making it to leeward areas as well from time to time. Trade winds will decrease into the light to moderate category today. Drier and more stable conditions are spreading across the state, with minimal shower activity expected tomorrow through early next week.

Surf along north facing shores will steadily ease through tomorrow as the latest swells moves away from the islands. A small S (190-200) swell maintains slightly elevated surf along south shores. Surf along east shores will get a boost Thursday night through Saturday as small NE (10-20) swell builds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Hawaii Island’s Ilima Shim proves she’s “tough as nails”
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
Honolulu Prosecutors said they have identified 160 cases involving serious crimes that were...
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found...
Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home

Latest News

Sunrise on the Road: Sentry Tournament of Champions
Sunrise on the Road: Sentry Tournament of Champions
Sunrise on the Road: Executive director of Sentry Tournament discusses competition
Sunrise on the Road: Executive director of Sentry Tournament discusses competition
Sunrise on the Road: Jocelyn Romero Demirbag of Maui Nui, University of Hawaii Foundation
Sunrise on the Road: Jocelyn Romero Demirbag of Maui Nui, University of Hawaii Foundation
Sunrise on the Road: Tracking the weather for the golf tournament
Sunrise on the Road: Tracking the weather for the golf tournament