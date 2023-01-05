Lighter winds and some windward light showers today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weak front bringing us clouds and some showers, stalled near Hawaii Island and will continue to dissipate today. Expect associated showers across mainly windward areas of O’ahu; with a few showers making it to leeward areas as well from time to time. Trade winds will decrease into the light to moderate category today. Drier and more stable conditions are spreading across the state, with minimal shower activity expected tomorrow through early next week.

Surf along north facing shores will steadily ease through tomorrow as the latest swells moves away from the islands. A small S (190-200) swell maintains slightly elevated surf along south shores. Surf along east shores will get a boost Thursday night through Saturday as small NE (10-20) swell builds.

