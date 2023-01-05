Tributes
IRONMAN World Championship announces Nice, France as co-host for 2023 race

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The IRONMAN World Championship announced on Thursday that Nice, France will become the host location for the men’s edition of the 2023 World Championship.

The news comes two months after the announcement was made that Kona, Hawaii would only host the women’s race in 2023. The men competitors will now be heading to the South of France for their Championship campaigns.

This is in conjunction with the event’s commitment to having dedicated race days for both men and women. After complaints from the Kona community following the 2022 race that had two separate days, the organizers decided to make the move to a two location format.

Nice, France has historical significance as the birthplace of long-distance triathlons in Europe.

The women’s race is set for October 14, 2023 in Kona and the men’s race will go on September 10, 2023 in Nice.

