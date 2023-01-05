Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway following the suspicious death of a 5-month-old baby boy on Hawaii Island.

Meanwhile, police said the mother remains in custody for a separate domestic incident.

Police said 21-year-old Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield of Kalapana confessed to her boyfriend that she killed their baby son on New Year’s Eve.

In the early-morning hours of New Year’s Eve, authorities said Butterfield and her 20-year-old boyfriend sough medical attention after their baby became unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center just before 6 a.m.

According to police, Butterfield later assaulted her boyfriend when he attempted to leave the home by striking him several times with a wooden block, a metal broom stick and threatening him with a knife.

Authorities said he declined medical attention.

A preliminary autopsy showed the 5-month-old baby suffered life-threatening traumatic injuries, investigators said.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

No charges regarding the infants death have been filed as detectives continue investigating.

Butterfield’s due back in court on Thursday. Her bail is set at $43,000.

This story will be updated.

