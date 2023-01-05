Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos

Electric Beach near Kahe Powerplant.
Electric Beach near Kahe Powerplant.(EMS/Ocean Safety)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos.

The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources tell HNN that the letters don’t appear to be an isolated incident. The sources say that multiple power plants across the country have received similar messages.

Security at HECO Kahe Power Plant turned over a total of three letters containing the innuendos to the FBI and HPD on Tuesday morning, sources told Hawaii News Now.

The messages arrived via mail and are believed to have been sent from Michigan, they said.

A HECO spokesperson confirms the agency is cooperating with law enforcement.

The letters come just weeks after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning...
The letters come just weeks after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning critical infrastructure could be targeted by extremists.(Homeland Security)

The letters come just weeks after federal authorities posted the terrorism alert bulletin warning. Since mid-November, there have been a series of attacks on power stations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina.

According to CBS News, several substations were damaged by gunfire leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity for days. It’s unknown if any of those attacks are related to the disturbing letters.

Retired FBI counterterrorism agent Tom Simon said using the mail to send a threat violates federal law.

“So it’s definitely something the FBI would investigate. The fact that the threat appears to be targeting critical infrastructure would definitely ratchet up that sense of urgency,” Simon said., adding the FBI lab in Quantico has technology that can lift fingerprints from both envelopes and the letters themselves.

“If the stamp and the envelope were not self adhesive, the sender likely licked them. And I’ve seen cases where the FBI lab was able to separate the human DNA from the glue on the envelope to identify the sender,” said Simon.

In an email, an FBI spokesperson said it takes threats to the public very seriously. “We work closely with our partners to assess and respond to threats and keep our community safe,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, HECO officials confirm “there were no evacuations or service disruption” related to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
Honolulu Prosecutors said they have identified 160 cases involving serious crimes that were...
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found...
Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

Latest News

Oceanit laboratory scientist Christian Squire shows how a printer makes a demo COVID-19 test.
Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test
'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test
‘There will be a void’: UH coaches react to Athletics Director David Matlin’s upcoming retirement