Hawaii Island’s Ilima Shim proves she’s “tough as nails”

Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island and is a Konawaena Grad.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ilima Shim will compete against 11 other essential workers for the chance to win cash prizes and obtain the title “Winner of Tough as Nails,” during the season premiere of the reality TV show Tough as Nails.

Tough as Nails challenges working-class Americans as they are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.

There have been three other contestants who have come from the islands, and many of them have performed well on the show.

The two hour season premiere special airs Wednesday on KGMB at 8 O’Clock.

It will be available to stream live and on Paramount plus.

