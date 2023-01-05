Hawaii Island police investigating bizarre Puna pedestrian crash that left driver dead

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a bizarre crash in Puna that left an unidentified pedestrian injured and a driver dead.

Authorities have identified the driver as 53-year-old Ryan Kuualoha Kaawaloa.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday near Hawaiian Beaches.

Responding officers determined that a green Chevrolet multi-purpose vehicle was traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian walking along the roadway.

According to witnesses, Kaawaloa got into an altercation with the pedestrian after getting out of his vehicle.

Police said when they arrived on scene, Kaawaloa was conscious and leaning up against his vehicle. He complained of chest pain before collapsing to the ground, becoming unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses said the unidentified pedestrian left the scene and was reportedly picked up by a black full-sized pick-up truck prior to police arrival.

According to witness statements, the pedestrian is believed to be a young local male, wearing a white T-shirt and gold chain, with brown curly hair.

Officials said he may be injured and in need of medical assistance.

Investigators said an autopsy was performed on Kaawaloa to provide an exact cause and manner of death; however they said the visible injuries observed on him do not appear to be life threatening.

Detectives said they believe all of Kaawaloa’s personal belongings within the vehicle were accounted for.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311, or Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386.

The investigation is on going.

This story may be updated.

