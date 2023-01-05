Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales.

The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use.

Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only Hawaii company with this type of approval for a COVID test.

Oceanit already had FDA emergency use authorization for its Assure 100 COVID-19 test in hospitals.

But the latest FDA green light means their rapid home test can be sold-over-the counter.

“It’s a huge thing because it really opens up the global market,” said Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Oceanit CEO.

“This shows we can do it from Hawaii,” added Matthew Sullivan, director of product.

Christian Squire, laboratory scientist with the Oceanit team, showed how they make demo tests with a printer in their Honolulu lab. They have a manufacturing partner in South Korea.

Now they must scale up and hope to manufacture 5 to 10 million tests per month.

“We are entering COVID/flu/RVS season so we are already expecting an increase in demand so we are trying to ramp up supply to meet demand,” said Matthew Sullivan.

Patrick Sullivan added: “What we’ve heard consistently is there is not enough supply and we are talking about quality American products and I think that’s the big issue.”

More than 30 COVID tests already have the FDA’s emergency use authorization. But Oceanit says as part of the FDA review process, independent tests showed its product is ultra sensitive to COVID compared to other brands.

“They found that tests actually exceeded the highest sensitivity tests that they are using for their book end for Omicron BA-5 which is one of the really prevalent variants out there,” said Dr. Tarah Suiter, senior engineer.

The team says it was a wild ride working through stringent FDA approvals and extreme deadlines, but they say this proves anything can be done in Hawaii.

“We were thrilled, but we were also kind of scared. We were like okay. Now it’s go time,” said Matthew Sullivan.

Oceanit says it’s talking to companies like Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, and the federal government about distribution possibilities.

