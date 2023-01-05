Hawaii basketball prepares for first Big West conference road trip

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s basketball team is on the road with matchups against UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton.

This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season.

Hawaii looks to extend its six-game win streak.

“Obviously we talked at lengths about more ways to find easy baskets and more flow and that’s what we’re focusing on right now,” said head coach Eran Ganot. “Teams are focusing in on our key guys like we do on their key guys, the good thing is the team is stepping up while that’s happening.”

“We always look at it like everybody’s gonna get an opportunity at some point and how are we going to capitalize on that opportunity,” said sophomore guard Beon Riley.

“I’m not to worried about how much I score, I just want to win,” guard Noel Coleman told reporters.

UH meets UC San Diego on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. HST in the LionTree Arena.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.