Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley named Moanalua’s head football coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley is set to be the next head football coach at Moanalua high school.

Manley made the announcement via social media, taking over the program from Vince Nihipali.

Nihipali led Na Menehune for two season before stepping down in October following Moanlua’s first season in the OIA Open Division — Na Menehune finished with a 2-6-1 overall record in 2022.

Manley amassed 3,143 passing yards and 35 touchdowns during his senior year in Wahiawa — being named Hawaii’s 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year.

He then went on to play collegiately at New Mexico State and Eastern Illinois before a stint in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes.

He began coaching in 2016 as an assistant at Kapolei, then as the offensive coordinator of his alma mater since 2017.

