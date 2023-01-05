Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Drier weather on the way as front weakens

The front is forecast to stall near Maui or Hawaii island before dissipating.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak front is is expected to stall near Maui or Hawaii Island overnight and dissipate Thursday. Some lingering showers are expected to continue for windward areas, mainly for Oahu into Maui County and perhaps north Hawaii Island, into early Thursday. An extended period of dry and stable weather will then follow, with lighter trade winds and cool nighttime temperatures.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a north swell is dropping, and the high surf advisory has been canceled. A small south swell will keep surf elevated in the fun size for south-facing shores, while surf along east shores will get a small boost Thursday night through Saturday from an incoming NE swell.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The front is forecast to stall near Maui or Hawaii island before dissipating.
Some lingering showers from weak cold front

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
Honolulu Prosecutors said they have identified 160 cases involving serious crimes that were...
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found...
Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

Latest News

The front is forecast to stall near Maui or Hawaii island before dissipating.
Some lingering showers from weak cold front
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Swell is on the decline but still advisory level plus tracking a weak front
A weak front will pull thru the islands starting this evening, with scattered showers mostly...
Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching