First Alert Forecast: Drier weather on the way as front weakens

A weak front is is expected to stall near Maui or Hawaii Island overnight and dissipate Thursday. Some lingering showers are expected to continue for windward areas, mainly for Oahu into Maui County and perhaps north Hawaii Island, into early Thursday. An extended period of dry and stable weather will then follow, with lighter trade winds and cool nighttime temperatures.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a north swell is dropping, and the high surf advisory has been canceled. A small south swell will keep surf elevated in the fun size for south-facing shores, while surf along east shores will get a small boost Thursday night through Saturday from an incoming NE swell.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.