FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in the new year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has more than its fair share of dirty politicians.

The FBI made 13 high-profile arrests last year in connection with public corruption scandals.

And for the year ahead, FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill says public corruption will be the “no. 1 criminal investigative pursuit.”

Merrill has only been the state’s FBI chief for 18 months. And his tenure so far has been dominated by white-collar arrests:

State Sen. Kalani English, state Rep. Ty Cullen and two other Maui county officials all pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme involving businessman Milton Choy

Last January on Oahu, former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, retired corporation counsel head Donna Leong , and Max Sword, the former chair of the Honolulu Police Commission, were all indicted on conspiracy charges relating to the questionable payoff of disgraced former Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

Then in June, another alleged bribery scheme broke involving Keith Kaneshiro, former longtime Honolulu prosecuting attorney, and five employees of Mitsunaga and Associates, an engineering firm with political ties.

“Elected officials don’t seem to learn the lessons of the people that have come before us,” Merrill said.

While corruption isn’t unique to Hawaii, it definitely garners more attention than other FBI cases. Merrill said other crimes his agents are focusing on are computer-generated and target our keiki and kupuna.

“They’re particularly vulnerable,” Merrill said, adding the elderly continue to fall for online scams and kids are victimized through social media. He said online predators “are using a sort of broad brush to target a number of kids at once.”

Hawaii businesses are also being hit hard by crimes like ransomware.

“This area, probably has a lot more cyber crime than is being reported,” Merrill said, adding private businesses often try to handle the issue internally.

“The companies don’t always feel comfortable with coming forward to us.”

Merrill said he hopes that attitude changes as more businesses will likely be targeted in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, FBI offices nationwide are dealing with one common issue: Recruiting. The agency has tried several recruiting tools to boost interest, including a virtual event on January 11. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.