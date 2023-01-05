City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner.

Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.

Emergency crews had to remove the debris by hand to get the trapped men out. Veikoso was pronounced dead at the scene.

A DPP inspector was sent to the property on Tuesday to investigate the collapse.

Following the inspection, the Planning and Permitting Department confirmed there were no permit applications or permits issues for the work to repair the wall.

Officials said the owner must secure the area and obtain the required permits, or face possible fines.

