Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.(Camden County Jail)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Prosecutors in Missouri have dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law, attorneys say.

Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge.

A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.

Investigators say Bauman told a witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter.

Investigators say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children.

Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read, “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman’s attorneys issued her statement to KY3:

“Thanks to Camden County for recognizing that I never intended anyone actual harm. My daughters are the most important people in my life. I am sad for this and my other mistakes as a mother and the impact on them. I cannot thank my ex-mother-in-law enough for continuing to be a rock in their lives.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Hawaii Island’s Ilima Shim proves she’s “tough as nails”
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
Honolulu Prosecutors said they have identified 160 cases involving serious crimes that were...
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found...
Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The...
Federal Trade Commission proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses