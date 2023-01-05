Case: Speaker vote stalemate could signal more dysfunction ahead in DC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another day of dysfunction in Washington, D.C. as Congressional Republicans still have not decided on a House speaker.

Lawmakers met Wednesday morning, but couldn’t come to an agreement on who will be the next speaker of the house.

After six attempts, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy still has not secured enough votes to lead the majority.

This marks the second straight day of a stalemate on the floor, which means all business is on hold.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday. (CNN, POOL, House.gov, Truth Social @realDonaldTrump)

Congressional members have yet to be sworn in and appointments are still not made.

Congressman Ed Case says he expects this to be worked out eventually, but adds it could be a sign of more dysfunction ahead.

“The bottom line here is that in our politics today we see way too much extremism,” said Case, D-Hawaii.

“We see way too many politicians living out on the edges of political thought as opposed to a mainstream where we actually can achieve actual solutions for the American people.”

This is the first time a speaker has failed to garner enough votes in nearly 100 years.

Lawmakers are expected to try again Thursday.

