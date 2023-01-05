Tributes
Biden to talk border security, plans visit

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a trip to meet with Mexico and Canada's leaders, he said Wednesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss border security and enforcement in remarks from the White House on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden said he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week as part of a trip to meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. It would be his first trip to the border since becoming president.

There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the U.S.

Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies they say are ineffective on border security and have questioned why he has not made a trip there.

