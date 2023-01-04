Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple has been arrested and charged for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks and drugs in their Waimea home.

Officials said Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were charged Saturday with more than half a dozen drug offenses as well as illegal fireworks violations.

They were arrested on Friday after police served a search warrant on a residence in Puu Nanea Street.

According to Hawaii Island police, investigators recovered nearly 1.9 grams of fentanyl mixture, 30 Suboxone pills having a total street value of more than $2,200 and more than 25 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks.

Authorities said they also seized more than $2,570 in US currency for forfeiture.

The couple’s two minor children were taken into protective custody for their safety, police said.

Officials said Lexa was later released due to a medical issue and her husband posted over $72,000 in bail.

Both are due in Kona District Court on Feb. 2 for their preliminary hearing.

