Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home

Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found...
Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found illegal fireworks and drugs in their Waimea home.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple has been arrested and charged for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks and drugs in their Waimea home.

Officials said Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were charged Saturday with more than half a dozen drug offenses as well as illegal fireworks violations.

They were arrested on Friday after police served a search warrant on a residence in Puu Nanea Street.

According to Hawaii Island police, investigators recovered nearly 1.9 grams of fentanyl mixture, 30 Suboxone pills having a total street value of more than $2,200 and more than 25 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks.

Authorities said they also seized more than $2,570 in US currency for forfeiture.

The couple’s two minor children were taken into protective custody for their safety, police said.

Officials said Lexa was later released due to a medical issue and her husband posted over $72,000 in bail.

Both are due in Kona District Court on Feb. 2 for their preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

Latest News

Police said the man charged towards the officer with a long-pointed object raised above his...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
Hawaii Life Flight remembers victims lost in downed air ambulance crash off Maui
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
Illegally dumped tires along private road in Nanakuli
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits
Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits