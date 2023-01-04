Two-time National Champion UH volleyball lands at No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second-straight year, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is set to open the season ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll.

The back-to-back National Champions got the top spot with 21 of 22 ballots with No. 2 UCLA receiving the other first place vote. Hawaii and UCLA are followed by rival Long Beach State, Penn State and Pepperdine rounding out the top-five.

Other teams in the Top-10 are on the Rainbow Warriors’ regular season schedule including No. 6 Ball State — Hawaii’s season opener on Jan. 12-13 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Big West Conference is also well represented with Long Beach, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine cracking the top-10.

Last year, Hawaii captured their second consecutive National Championship after a three-set sweep over the Beach. UH returns all seven starters from that squad.

Hawaii was also picked to finish first in the Big West Preseason Poll with setter Jakob Thelle, outside hitter Spyros Chakas and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias named to the preseason All-Conference team.

