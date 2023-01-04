Tributes
Sunrise on the Road: Sentry Tournament of Champions(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steve Uyehara and Guy Hagi are live on the Valley Isle for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The tournament, held in Kapalua, Maui, runs through Sunday and features some of the best golfers in the world, including defending champion Cameron Smith.

Proceeds from the tournament help local charities — and so far, the event has raised over $642,000.

