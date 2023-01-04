Tributes
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with metal pipe in Waianae

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said they arrested a man accused of attacking someone with a metal pipe Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened in Waianae around 12:50 p.m.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Michael Willingham on suspicion of assault.

The victim reportedly had a broken forearm. He drove himself to the hospital.

So far, there’s no word on what led to the attack.

An investigation remains ongoing.

