GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video of fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 47 seconds.

That’s how long Maui police say an officer was on scene before opening fire on a man who charged at him last week in Kahului.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Reynaldo Ricarde of Kahului.

The department held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to release new details and body-cam video of the officer-involved shooting.

Police officials said dispatchers got a call that a man was reportedly suicidal on Puukani Street around 7 p.m. last Thursday.

Authorities said the responding officer arrived minutes later and saw a man holding an unknown object over his head, advancing toward him.

According to MPD, the man was yelling and covered in blood from self-inflicted injuries to his neck.

Investigators said the officer tried to talk to the man, but he went back into the house for approximately 11 seconds, then rushed back out.

During the press conference, Criminal Investigation Division Detective Taylor Kamakawiwoole recalled what happened in the body-cam video:

“Upon exiting the residence, the officer ordered the individual to show him his hands,” Kamakawiwoole said. “The involved individual then charged towards the officer with a long pointed object raised above his head directed at the officer.”

Kamakawiwoole said the officer yelled verbal commands, ordering Ricarde to stop approximately five times before discharging the firearm.

“The individual then fell to the ground and then began to say, ‘Shoot me,” and was later heard saying, “Kill me,’” Kamakawiwoole said.

Police officials did not identify what kind of weapon the man had, but they showed photos of it.

Maui police officials say this is the weapon Ricarde rushed toward the officer with. (Maui Police Department)

Ricarde’s mother told Hawaii News Now that her son was holding a knife sharpener and didn’t deserve to die.

“We understand that we have a grieving family who lost a loved one,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “There are no winners in most critical incidents and we all pay a price. It is the suspect’s actions that dictate our officer’s response.”

This is Maui’s first officer-involved shooting since 2018.

