Hitting the gym to start 2023? Here’s some tips to keep your New Year’s resolution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Making healthy New Year’s resolutions is the easy part — but sticking to them, can be trickier.

With some help, 2023 really can be your year and whether you choose to join a gym like the 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City or do some workouts at home, there are a lot of easy ways you can improve your overall health.

HNN talked to some gym members about why they choose to keep a healthy routine.

“I feel like it’ll keep me alive longer, especially with doing it every day,” said Diana Bayani as she prepared her next set of deadlifts.

“I don’t want to be getting old and not being able to produce as I should and even my job — it’s very physical. Also, I feel like it helps with my mental health,”

District manager of 24 Hour Fitness, Barnaby Smith, says there are some really easy tips to follow, if you want to stay on top of your fitness goals.

”Start off with something small, something that’s realistic; consistency over time equals results. Just keep moving, as long as you keep progressing, small results eventually turn into big results,” said Smith.

Even if some parts of the gym give you a little anxiety (like the weight room), there are definitely ways you can work around those intimidating movements.

”There’s tons of machines that we have out here, but you know what I always recommend for new members of the gym that are coming back in for their New Year’s resolution is to hire a personal trainer, someone like myself or one of our other train staff,” said 24 Hour Fitness trainer Cy Hirota.

“We’re trained to go over all these different things, all the machines and equipment that scare you, we’re going to show you how easy and simple it is.”

If you would like to learn more about 24 Hour Fitness and what they have to offer in the way of trainers and classes, click here.

