Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 373,514.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,765.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

