Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past.

The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired.

There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.

What is clear: Your old Hawaii plates could soon be collector’s items.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the city manages the contract statewide for license plate design.

The current rainbow plate was first issued in 1991.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Latest News

On Council's opening day, focus is on finances amid concern over expected property tax hikes
On Council's opening day, focus is on finances amid concern over expected property tax hikes
HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Critics demand attorney general investigate Bishop Museum board for ‘breaches of fiduciary duties’
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks