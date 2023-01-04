Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month.

Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15.

Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho.

A candlelight vigil and three minutes of silence were held statewide on Dec. 22 for the three people still missing and presumed dead.

The Coast Guard suspended its search after four days.

The governor’s emergency order for the national guard to pick up neighbor island patients ends on Friday.

