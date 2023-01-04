Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight

Hawaii Life Flight remembers victims lost in downed air ambulance crash off Maui
Hawaii Life Flight remembers victims lost in downed air ambulance crash off Maui(Hawaii Life Flight)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month.

Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15.

Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho.

A candlelight vigil and three minutes of silence were held statewide on Dec. 22 for the three people still missing and presumed dead.

The Coast Guard suspended its search after four days.

The governor’s emergency order for the national guard to pick up neighbor island patients ends on Friday.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

Latest News

Police said the man charged towards the officer with a long-pointed object raised above his...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
Kendell Artuyo, 31, and his wife Lexa Artuyo, 31, were arrested Friday after police found...
Waimea couple arrested for possessing more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks in home
Illegally dumped tires along private road in Nanakuli
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits
Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits