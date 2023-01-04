Tributes
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli

"There's about 1000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time."
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:20 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road.

“There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro.

That’s a private road in the middle of a junkyard owned by resident Sabrina Grace.

Grace said the tires used to be scattered around the property but she moved them alongside the road so first responders could get by if there was a fire.

Grace said she has people ready to move the tires but regardless if they take the them to the H-POWER plant or a recycling company, she said the disposal fees will cost thousands of dollars.

Some lawmakers are trying to get the city to cover the cost.

“I think the waiver would need to be at least $100,000,” said State Rep. Darius Kila.

Last month, Kila organized the removal of 150 illegally dumped tires just down the road.

But after some application missteps, he’s still awaiting a city waiver allowing for free disposal at the HPOWER plant.

While he waits, Kila said he’s hoping to get a waiver for the much bigger cleanup the tires dumped at Grace’s property.

City officials could not tell Hawaii News Now if they would approve the waiver $100,000 waiver but a spokesperson said the ordinance only allows for the ENV director to waive disposal fees at H-POWER or at the landfill for trash that is collected during a community clean-up events.

“I have a nonprofit for the last couple years so that I can feed and clothe people and keep a roof over their head,” Grace said.

“That’s where my hard earned money goes. I don’t have $100,000 to take care for disposed tires.”

City officials said they aren’t fining Grace but they also have not committed to any waiver.

The state Department of Health said it’s aware of the tires and it is pursuing corrective action but no word on what that entails.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Maui police release body-cam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting in Kahului
