Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday.

The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu and Maui along with some leeward spillover.

Rainfall will not be heavy; more of the moderate shower activity expected. The front will stall north of Hawaii Island which may not see much rainfall, if any at all.

Moderate north-northeast winds will ease today and tonight while gradually shifting around to a more typical trade wind direction.

Thursday will bring much drier and stable conditions overspreading the entire state. Light to moderate trades and minimal shower activity is then expected Friday through early next week, with many areas not seeing any rain at all.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A High Surf Advisory in effect for the North shores of the islands from Niihau to Maui through 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

The existing west-northwest (310-320) swell is diminishing as an overlap with a medium period north (340-350) swell that will hold the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria thru tonight.

A trend up Friday into Saturday is expected as a small northeast swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores remain slightly elevated through Thursday before the south-southwest swell declines.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
Honolulu Prosecutors said they have identified 160 cases involving serious crimes that were...
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Swell is on the decline but still advisory level plus tracking a weak front
A weak front will pull thru the islands starting this evening, with scattered showers mostly...
Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching
Billy V gives you the details on a weak front that will pull thru the islands starting with...
Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching
Tracking big swells and light to moderate winds
Hawaii News Now- JR Weather