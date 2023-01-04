Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat

Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours.

That’s 1,048 steps one-way.

Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and that’s not all.

“It’s going to be an epic day,” said Monte. “Not only is it my 40th birthday but also 4 years no alcohol.”

Monte said the event is going to be a big milestone.

“Gonna turn some heads and show everybody what the mind and body is capable of with dedication and hard work,” he added.

Nicholas Escobar set the previous record last August of 40 climbs to raise money for Mental Health America of Hawaii.

To find out more about Monte’s fundraiser for Make A Wish Hawaii, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

Latest News

Fatal officer-involved shooting on Maui could have been prevented, mental health experts say
Fatal officer-involved shooting on Maui could have been prevented, mental health experts say
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
Police said the man charged towards the officer with a long-pointed object raised above his...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
Hawaii Life Flight remembers victims lost in downed air ambulance crash off Maui
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight