Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours.

That’s 1,048 steps one-way.

Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and that’s not all.

“It’s going to be an epic day,” said Monte. “Not only is it my 40th birthday but also 4 years no alcohol.”

Monte said the event is going to be a big milestone.

“Gonna turn some heads and show everybody what the mind and body is capable of with dedication and hard work,” he added.

Nicholas Escobar set the previous record last August of 40 climbs to raise money for Mental Health America of Hawaii.

To find out more about Monte’s fundraiser for Make A Wish Hawaii, click here.

