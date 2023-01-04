Tributes
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

By Amanda Alvarado and Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WXIX reports.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glen, told CNN that doctors have Hamlin on his stomach to help take pressure off of his lungs.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety is listed in critical condition after his collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

“He’s healing right now. Like I said, they sedated him just to try to give him a better chance to continue to heal better. Just taking it day by day, and it seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way, and thank God for that,” Glen said.

He said Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was a complete surprise, adding that he did not have any preexisting heart issues that he knew of.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist, has thoughts on Damar Hamlin's condition after the NFL star suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game. (Source: CNN)

Glen said Hamlin died and was resuscitated twice, first on the field and again at the hospital.

“I just want to express my gratitude to the medical staff that was on hand,” Glen said. “If not for them, my nephew probably wouldn’t be here, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. We thank them.”

Hamlin’s mother and father have been at his side the entire time. Glen said they are heartbroken.

“This is just devastating,” he said.

Since Monday, a prayer circle formed outside of UC Medical center shortly after Hamlin arrived by ambulance. A church service was held for him less than a mile away from his hospital on Tuesday.

Buildings are lit blue across downtown Cincinnati at Fountain Square, the Fifth Third Bank building, Great American Ball Park, the Duke Energy Convention Center, Procter and Gamble, Great American Tow Ber and Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser has brought in more than $6 million in donations.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

