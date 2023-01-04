Critics demand attorney general investigate Bishop Museum board for ‘breaches of fiduciary duties’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Supporters of Bishop Museum are demanding the state attorney general launch an investigation into the board after three top leaders have been put on paid leave half a year ago.

The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders on indefinite paid leave last July during an internal investigation. Sources had said employee complaints of an alleged hostile work environment were taken to leadership and then to the board.

In a complaint last month to the state attorney general and then an online petition, critics say the board is breaching fiduciary duties, wasting of the museum’s charitable assests and they’re demanding the CEO be reinstated.

“Unacceptable. Can we be on a canoe without somebody in the rear as the captain telling us where to go. The answer is no,” said Meleanna Aluli Meyer, artist and educator.

Critics are worried about millions in state funding, future projects with Kamehameha Schools, trust with Waipio taro farmers and future fundraising.

Meyer signed the petition.

“I am really concerned. This thing has to be resolved and I know it will be, but it should not have gone on for 7 months,” said Meyer.

“It’s irresponsible,” she added.

CEO Melanie Ide spoke to Hawaii News Now July 2021 before she was ordered to stay silent.

“There have been anonymous reports of things that take place in the workplace which I’m going to say from the things that I’m aware of are things that have been handled and they’ve been going through policies and procedures,” she said.

“The complaint is based upon inaccurate statements reported in the media and attributed to Museum CEO Melanie Ide, most notably that the Board of Directors has overstepped its governance role,” said Bishop Museum’s executive committee in a statement.

It described the acting management committee as ‘very capable.’

“The process took longer than anticipated due to the emergence of substantive issues beyond what the Board was initially made aware of by management,” the statement added.

We’re told the Board will hold a meeting about the internal investigation later this month

