Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Anticipating new coronavirus variants can slow the spread, health experts say

Many health experts believe watching out for new COVID-19 variants will be important in slowing the spread. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As 2023 starts, many health experts believe watching out for new coronavirus variants will be increasingly important to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the new year.

In the United States, omicron subvariants are still the cause of almost all COVID-19 infections.

While omicron spreads easily, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows it causes less severe illness and fewer deaths than earlier variants.

”I hope it continues in that direction, but there’s no guarantee,” Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.

The latest omicron subvariant now accounts for more than 40% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Offshoots continue to spread globally as well, especially in China after the country lifted the bulk of its COVID-19 restrictions.

The surge there has prompted the U.S. to require a negative COVID-19 test for all travelers from China beginning Jan. 5.

”The Chinese government is not sharing the genetic information about these viruses with the rest of the world,” Schaffner said.

Some health experts say that the travel requirement is important as new variants are likely to emerge in the future.

”Perhaps, worst case scenario, variants that could evade the protection of our current vaccines and therapeutics,” Schaffner said.

Others believe that the U.S. testing requirements for travelers will not prevent new COVID-19 cases from coming to the U.S. or new variants from emerging, but it may buy the U.S. some time.

”It’s something we can do to help protect the people of the United States,” Schaffner said.

While COVID-19 levels remain far below those of prior surges, trends are on the rise in parts of the U.S., and there is growing concern that case numbers could soar now that the winter holidays have passed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
Honolulu Prosecutors said they have identified 160 cases involving serious crimes that were...
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
As soon as the clocked strike midnight, hundred set off aerials into this sky along the Leeward...
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both...
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 4, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 4, 2023)
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support