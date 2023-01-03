State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits.

Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities.

Incomes could go up so much from those raises that it reduces food benefits.

The state said recipients could offset the income increase by reporting additional expenses for medical care or rent.

“If you’re concerned about this change, the increase in income as a result of Social Security, to potentially offset that if you have increases in your expenses, particularly for seniors and those disabilities, for out of pocket medical expenses not covered by insurance, we want to make sure that you report those changes to us,” said Scott Murashige of the Department of Human Services.

Additional expenses can be reported online or with receipts delivered to drop boxes at benefit offices.

