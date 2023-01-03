Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa.
Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home when they were confronted.
Officials said the victims are a 49-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This story will be updated.
