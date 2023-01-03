Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa.

Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home when they were confronted.

Officials said the victims are a 49-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

