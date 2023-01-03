Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa.

Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home when they were confronted.

Officials said the victims are a 49-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 3, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 3, 2023)
Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street...
76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown
Generic Image
HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Warning level swell into the morning and then sliding into advisory level