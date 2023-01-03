PODCAST: HNN Overtime reflects on 2022 and some of the year’s biggest sports highlights
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin reflect on the biggest moments in sports during 2022
The boys are joined by Cienna Pilotin to share their fondest memories of the exhilarating year of sports in Hawaii and throughout the country.
Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.
Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.