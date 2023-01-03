Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: HNN Overtime reflects on 2022 and some of the year’s biggest sports highlights

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin reflect on the biggest moments in sports during 2022

The boys are joined by Cienna Pilotin to share their fondest memories of the exhilarating year of sports in Hawaii and throughout the country.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Latest News

A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
HAWAII SPORTS 2022
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players