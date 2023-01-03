Tributes
Motorcyclist critically injured in H-3 Freeway crash

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound.

Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m.

First responders said the motorcyclist apparently lost control.

EMS administered advanced life support at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital.

Following the crash, police closed the H-3 Freeway on- and off-ramp at Kamehameha Highway.

