Motorcyclist critically injured in H-3 Freeway crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound.

Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m.

First responders said the motorcyclist apparently lost control.

EMS administered advanced life support at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital.

Following the crash, police closed the H-3 Freeway on- and off-ramp at Kamehameha Highway.

