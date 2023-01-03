Tributes
Maui County's new mayor is 'ready to go to work'

The former judge promised to prioritize collaboration, innovative ideas, and financial responsibility.
More than 1,000 people filled Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Monday evening for the public inauguration of Richard Bissen.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has a new mayor.

The former judge promised his community he will prioritize collaboration.

“We like to talk about having a seat at the table for everyone. Often times, it may not even be a table at all. But maybe a simple lauhala mat, carried to, rolled out to wherever it needs to be. So, I am committed to bringing that lauhala mat to our communities,” Bissen said.

Bissen also talked about his commitment to innovative ideas.

“There are significant climate change issues. A tremendous need for food sovereignty and steps to take to improve how we capture and develop renewable and sustainable energy,” he said. “My administration established a new Office of Innovation to ensure that we are making advances in those critical areas.”

With his lofty goals, Bissen vowed to accomplish them without burdening residents financially.

“There are two things you need to know about my views on fiscal responsibility. First, I drove a 1994 Ford Bronco for 26 years. And yes, I bought that car used,” said Bissen. “That’s the same view I hold on how we manage our county finances, sensible and responsible to meet the broad needs of our services.”

