A busy holiday: Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in

Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy Monday.
Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state.

An Ocean Safety spokesperson said lifeguards rescued at least 15 people from West Oahu beaches, including 40-year-old woman and two children who were thrown from a boat off Waianae when it was hit by a large wave. The incident happened about 9 a.m. and the three declined transport to a hospital.

Lifeguards also rescued five surfers off Makaha Beach, where surf was about 10 to 15 feet.

First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

Meanwhile, lifeguards also conducted at least 1,000 preventive actions to keep people safe.

On Oahu’s North Shore, lifeguards rescued a 30-year-old bodyboarder who got caught in strong current off Waimea Bay, where wave heights hit about 30 feet.

Nine others were also rescued off North Shore beaches and 2,200 preventive actions were made. The spokesperson said the majority of those rescues were at Waimea Bay.

