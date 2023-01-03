Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2023 is off to a great start with wonderful Hawaii weather! The Hawaiian Islands will enjoy mostly clear skies and dry conditions to the islands today. The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind it. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.

A very large, long-period northwest swell is peaked across Hawaiian waters yesterday afternoon. A High Surf Warning for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will likely downgrade at 6:00am HST this morning, with a High Surf Advisory in effect for exposed west facing shores of the Big Island, probably expiring at 6:00am as well. This swell is expected to gradually lower through tonight and become more northerly by mid-week.

