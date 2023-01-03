Banyan tree set ablaze in Hilo leads to discovery of charred remains

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating following the discovery of a badly burned body in Hilo.

Police said the body — believed to be that of a woman — was found about 11:30 a.m. on Banyan Drive.

Firefighters responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire across from Reed’s Bay Beach Park.

When they extinguished the flames, they found charred human remains in an opening at the base of the tree. Police were called to the scene and interviewed nearby beachgoers.

However, no one reported hearing any type of disturbance.

Officials said the banyan tree is adjacent to an area frequented by homeless people.

Hawaii County police said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

