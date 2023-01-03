Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Banyan tree set ablaze in Hilo leads to discovery of charred remains

Hawaii County Police
Hawaii County Police(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating following the discovery of a badly burned body in Hilo.

Police said the body — believed to be that of a woman — was found about 11:30 a.m. on Banyan Drive.

Firefighters responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire across from Reed’s Bay Beach Park.

When they extinguished the flames, they found charred human remains in an opening at the base of the tree. Police were called to the scene and interviewed nearby beachgoers.

However, no one reported hearing any type of disturbance.

Officials said the banyan tree is adjacent to an area frequented by homeless people.

Hawaii County police said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

Suzanne Case accept state Senate certificate at final DLNR Board Meeting.
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
Generic Image
Motorcyclist critically injured in H-3 Freeway crash
Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy Monday.
A busy holiday: Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in
Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a...
Maui police seek suspect accused in violent home break-in