76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Honolulu area.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street in Chinatown.

Officials said the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, with the walk signal illuminated, on North Kukui Street when he was struck by an unknown motorist who has yet to be identified.

Police said the driver was possibly operating a white pickup and was last seen traveling eastbound on North Kukui Street.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police ask anyone with information, to call HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

