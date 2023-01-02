This little guy arrived 12 days early to become Hawaii’s first baby of the new year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.

The little bundle of joy arrived at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, weighing in at 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches.

His parents, Keaau residents Kristine and Gus Narito, say little Keoni came a full 12 days early.

About 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Kristine Narito started to feel contractions and turned to her husband: “It’s time to go to the hospital,” she said.

Fireworks were going off on their 20-minute drive to the hospital.

And once they got to Hilo Medical Center, it was just three hours and four pushes before mom and dad got to meet Keoni.

Mom’s hope for the little guy: That he follows in his grandfather Gilbert’s footsteps, who was a two-star general in the Philippines before serving in the U.S. military.

