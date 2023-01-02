Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

This little guy arrived 12 days early to become Hawaii’s first baby of the new year

Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.(Hilo Medical Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.

The little bundle of joy arrived at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, weighing in at 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches.

His parents, Keaau residents Kristine and Gus Narito, say little Keoni came a full 12 days early.

About 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Kristine Narito started to feel contractions and turned to her husband: “It’s time to go to the hospital,” she said.

Fireworks were going off on their 20-minute drive to the hospital.

And once they got to Hilo Medical Center, it was just three hours and four pushes before mom and dad got to meet Keoni.

Mom’s hope for the little guy: That he follows in his grandfather Gilbert’s footsteps, who was a two-star general in the Philippines before serving in the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Latest News

Strong currents are life threatening during high surf. Inexperienced swimmers are urged to...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
FILE
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m....
LIST: New laws taking effect in Hawaii seek to tackle everything from theft to corruption