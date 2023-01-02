Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed.
Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California.
The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and was removed from service for review.
Southwest said customers and crew were accommodated on a different aircraft.
