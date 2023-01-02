Tributes
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue

FILE
FILE(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed.

Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California.

The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and was removed from service for review.

Southwest said customers and crew were accommodated on a different aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

