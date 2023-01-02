Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed.

Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California.

The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and was removed from service for review.

Southwest said customers and crew were accommodated on a different aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.