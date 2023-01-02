Tributes
Maui police seek suspect accused in violent home break-in

Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a...
Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a Pukalani home and assaulting the homeowner.(Maui police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a Pukalani home and assaulting the homeowner.

The incident happened on New Year’s Day.

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 180 pounds.

He was wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Oran Satterfield at (808) 244-6431 or 911.

