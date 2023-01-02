Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022

It was an exhilarating year of sports in the islands, from the youth level all the way to the pros.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exhilarating year of sports in the islands, from the youth level all the way to the pros.

This year saw Hawaii’s teams and athletes reach the pinnacle of their respective sports. To ring in the New Year, here’s a look at some of the memorable moments in 2022.

The Year 2022 saw records get shattered, Championships won and much more.

Here’s to 2023 and all of the fun it has in store.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players

Latest News

A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players