HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year.

The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive.

First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her 60s as she attempted to cross the roadway in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver was not injured.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Oahu saw 55 traffic fatalities in 2022. That compares to 46 in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.