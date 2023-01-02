Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year.

The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive.

First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her 60s as she attempted to cross the roadway in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver was not injured.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Oahu saw 55 traffic fatalities in 2022. That compares to 46 in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua

Latest News

Strong currents are life threatening during high surf. Inexperienced swimmers are urged to...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
Focusing on mental health for 2023
In 2023, state is putting new focus on mental health — and hopes you do the same
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!