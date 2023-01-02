Tributes
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

Strong currents are life threatening during high surf. Inexperienced swimmers are urged to...
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.

Waves could peak as high as 20 to 30 feet for north-facing shores in the warning area, with west shores peaking near 15 to 20 feet.

The swell will cause strong breaking waves along the shoreline, along with powerful currents. Beachgoers -- especially visitors unfamiliar with local ocean conditions -- should stay well away from the shoreline and areas where waves can sweep across beaches.

Waves may get high enough to cause localized coastal flooding and road closures.

Breaking waves may make it difficult for boaters to navigate harbor channels.

A small craft advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for coastal waters that are exposed to the northwest swell.

