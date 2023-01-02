Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday

A very large northwest swell will bring warning-level surf Monday.
A very large northwest swell will bring warning-level surf Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:34 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week.

Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak and shallow cold front drops across the islands from Tuesday night into Thursday. Showers will remain limited, and will fall mainly on windward slopes with very little rainfall for leeward areas.

A stable airmass will return Friday with dry trade wind conditions into the weekend. However, trade winds may be disrupted again Sunday afternoon.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

First Alert: Surf on north and west shores of most of the smaller islands will rise rapidly Monday, prompting a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. Waves could get as high as 20 to 30 feet for north shores.

South shores will see a boost with 2 to 4 foot waves Monday. Waves will remain small for east shores.

A small craft advisory is also posted for high seas from the northwest swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Latest News

Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds holding to start the New Year
Mostly dry and stable conditions will dominate heading into the new year.
Light winds for the holiday weekend
Mostly dry and stable conditions will dominate heading into the new year.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, mostly dry for the New Year’s holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through New Year's
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year