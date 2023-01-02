First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday

Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week.

Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak and shallow cold front drops across the islands from Tuesday night into Thursday. Showers will remain limited, and will fall mainly on windward slopes with very little rainfall for leeward areas.

A stable airmass will return Friday with dry trade wind conditions into the weekend. However, trade winds may be disrupted again Sunday afternoon.

First Alert: Surf on north and west shores of most of the smaller islands will rise rapidly Monday, prompting a high surf warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. Waves could get as high as 20 to 30 feet for north shores.

South shores will see a boost with 2 to 4 foot waves Monday. Waves will remain small for east shores.

A small craft advisory is also posted for high seas from the northwest swell.

