Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”(Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Latest News

Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
Strong currents are life threatening during high surf. Inexperienced swimmers are urged to...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized