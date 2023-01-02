Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Latest News

Strong currents are life threatening during high surf. Inexperienced swimmers are urged to...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2023: Keoni Gilbert Marpuri Norita.
This little guy arrived 12 days early to become Hawaii’s first baby of the new year
FILE
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue